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Two robbery suspects arrested as police recover stolen goods in Kisauni

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Police in Mombasa have arrested two suspects linked to a series of robberies and recovered stolen household items in an operation in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers from Mjambere Police Station conducted the operation across Barsheba, Kagujo and surrounding areas, leading to the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of a cache of electronics and household goods believed to have been stolen.

The duo is believed to be part of a criminal network behind several robberies and burglaries reported in Kisauni and neighbouring Kadzandani.

Some of the recovered items have already been identified by a 21-year-old student from the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), who had earlier reported a theft incident.

The suspects are in custody at Mjambere Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges related to the offences.

NPS attributed the arrests to information shared by members of the public, reiterating their commitment to strengthening security operations in the area and maintaining public safety.

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