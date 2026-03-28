Mudavadi pushes urgent plan to tackle Nairobi flooding crisis

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced renewed efforts to address persistent flooding in Nairobi, calling for urgent, coordinated and long-term interventions to protect lives and property.

He spoke while he met delegation from the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Authority and Dredge Masters Ghana to review the status of Nairobi Dam and accelerate plans for dredging the three Nairobi rivers.

CS Mudavadi noted that tackling flooding in Nairobi requires urgent, coordinated and lasting solutions.

He said the government’s priority is to restore river capacity, stabilise waterways and prevent the recurring flooding.

“Our focus is clear, restore river capacity, stabilise waterways and prevent the recurring flooding that continues to put lives and property at risk.”

He noted that the initiative will not only focus on Nairobi but will also be expanded to other flood-prone areas across the country as part of a broader national response.

“We are moving with speed to deliver practical interventions that make Nairobi safer, more resilient and better prepared for extreme weather conditions,” he said