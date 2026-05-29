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Mudavadi to lead Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been tasked to oversee Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts as government intensifies coordination to strengthen the country’s readiness against cross-border transmission.

Speaking to Ambassadors , development partners, multilateral agencies, and key stakeholders to apprise them of Kenya’s preparedness, exchange views on the regional situation on Friday, President William Ruto revealed that his administration will set a National Response Committee headed by PCS Mudavadi to coordinate a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

The purpose of the Committee is expected strengthen public awareness and preparedness, and mobilise the technical and financial resources necessary to address any eventualities arising from the Ebola outbreak and mobilise collective action to contain the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease.

He disclosed that surveillance and screening measures have been intensified across 26 Points of Entry, with more than 58,000 travellers screened and all suspected cases tested so far returning negative.

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In addition, he said that a total of 17 isolation centres have been identified across the country.

“Kenya will continue to act transparently, responsibly, and decisively to protect lives while contributing to regional and global health security,” said President Ruto.

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The Government has outlined ongoing interventions aimed at reinforcing surveillance, laboratory testing, border health services, case management, logistics, and public awareness systems.

The renewed preparedness efforts come after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, while Africa CDC classified it as a Public Health Event of Continental Security.

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