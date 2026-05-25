Western leaders push for DP slot in Ruto’s 2027 re-election plan

Western Kenya leaders have intensified calls for the region to be considered for the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy escalating political realignments within the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition ahead of the next General Election.

The renewed push emerged during a high-level consultative meeting in Naivasha attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, governors and more than 28 Members of Parliament drawn from the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus.

The leaders argued that Western Kenya, owing to its large voting bloc and growing support for President Ruto’s administration, deserves a greater share of national leadership, including the country’s second-highest office.

Addressing journalists after the meeting at Lake Naivasha Resort, the leaders maintained that Western Kenya has consistently supported successive governments but has historically remained underrepresented in top national leadership positions.

Lugari MP Hon. Nabii Nabwera, who read a joint statement on behalf of the caucus, said the region was now seeking recognition commensurate with its political and economic contribution to the country.

“We are demanding the running mate position to His Excellency President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the requisite numbers, leadership capacity and political goodwill to occupy that office,” said Mr Nabwera.

“We are not begging for favours. Western Kenya has stood with successive administrations and contributed immensely to national development. The time has come for the region to be fully recognised at the highest levels of leadership,” he added.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the region’s leaders were united in pushing for a stronger stake in national governance, noting that Western Kenya could no longer be treated as a peripheral player in national politics.

“Western Kenya is one of the most populous regions in the country and its people deserve representation at the apex of government. We have qualified leaders, we have numbers and we have demonstrated political maturity,” said Mr Lusaka.

He added: “This is not about division or confrontation with other regions. It is about equity, inclusion and ensuring every part of Kenya feels represented in government.”

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe said the region’s bargaining power would depend on political unity among leaders and residents ahead of the 2027 polls.

“If we remain united, nobody can ignore Western Kenya in the national political conversation. We must speak with one voice because unity is what gives us strength at the negotiating table,” said Mr Wangwe.

He said the region had increasingly rallied behind President Ruto’s administration and deserved reciprocal political goodwill.

“We have supported the government and we want that support to translate into meaningful representation and accelerated development for our people,” he added.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi called on leaders from the region to rise above political rivalry and focus on securing a stronger national position for future generations.

“This conversation is bigger than individual leaders or political parties. It is about ensuring the children and youth of Western Kenya see themselves reflected in national leadership,” said Ms Elachi.

She added: “When communities feel included in government, it strengthens national unity and deepens confidence in democratic governance.”

The leaders also reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, citing ongoing development projects and increased government engagement in the region.

“We believe continuity in leadership is important in sustaining ongoing development programmes and unlocking the economic potential of Western Kenya,” read part of the joint statement.

The caucus further urged leaders in the region to set aside political differences and work together to consolidate the region’s influence in national affairs.

“The diversity of our political opinions should not divide us. Instead, it should strengthen our collective bargaining power for the benefit of our people,” the statement said.

The push by Western Kenya leaders is expected to complicate succession and coalition calculations within Kenya Kwanza, where different regional blocs are already positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mount Kenya leaders have traditionally viewed the Deputy President position as central to retaining political influence within government, while leaders from the Coast and other regions have also intensified calls for greater representation in future power-sharing arrangements.

The leaders also called on the government to fast-track completion of ongoing projects in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, water and education sectors across the region, saying delivery of development promises would remain central to their engagement with the national government.