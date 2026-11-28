AMSONS Group has committed 38 million US dollars (about Ksh4.9 billion) to construct 11 maternity and newborn wards in Tanzania, expanding access to maternal and child healthcare in nine regions.

The investment was announced on November 26, 2026, during the Third Scientific Conference on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in Dar es Salaam, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan witnessed the signing ceremony.

The facilities will be constructed in Dar es Salaam, Ruvuma, Zanzibar, Tabora, Singida, Geita, Songwe, Mwanza and Mara, with an estimated one million mothers and children expected to benefit from the services annually once they become operational.

AMSONS Group will fund the construction and hand over the completed facilities to the Tanzanian Government for public use, without requiring the state to incur construction debt.

Speaking during the event, AMSONS Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi said the investment builds on the company’s previous contributions to maternal healthcare, including the construction of a maternity ward at Amana Hospital in 2018 and subsequent support to Mwananyamala and Temeke hospitals in Dar es Salaam.

The announcement comes as Tanzania reports improvements in maternal and newborn health indicators. Maternal deaths have declined from 556 per 100,000 live births in 2015/16 to 76 in 2026, while newborn mortality has fallen from 24 to 17 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The number of specialised newborn care units has also increased from 14 in 2018 to 438 in 2025, with more than 85 per cent of the population living within five kilometres of a health facility.

Beyond Tanzania, AMSONS Group, through its foundation, has committed 35 million US dollars towards constructing, furnishing and equipping 10 mother and child hospitals across nine counties in Kenya.

The investments form part of the company’s contribution to Africa’s Three Zeros Agenda, which seeks to end home deliveries, prevent maternal and newborn deaths and ensure children receive essential vaccinations.