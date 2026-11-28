Twelve illegal firearms have been voluntarily surrendered to police in Samburu West Sub-County as part of an ongoing disarmament campaign to improve security in the region.

The National Police Service (NPS) said members of the public handed over the weapons to officers at Loosuk Police Station on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The firearms have since been secured pending further administrative action.

In a statement, the NPS commended those who surrendered the weapons, urging other residents still in possession of illegal firearms to hand them over to security agencies.

The Service also called on members of the public to work closely with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities at their nearest police stations.

The voluntary surrender is part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the region and promote peaceful coexistence among communities.