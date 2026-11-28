Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has separately met with Muslim and Christian leaders to address soaring crime in the coastal city.

Machete-wielding street gangs widely referred to by residents and media as ‘Panga Boys’ have recurred across parts of Mombasa, prompting heightened fear among residents and visitors.

Governor Nassir in his consultations wants the clerics to help curb youth crime, social vices and political violence as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The coastal city has in the recent weeks witnessed a wave of violent attacks by machete-wielding criminal gangs heavily involved in violent robberies, muggings, burglaries, motorcycle thefts, extortions and drug trafficking networks.

Nassir called on religious leaders to help curb youth-related crimes and political thuggery through moral guidance, counselling and community collaboration.

He urged Muslim and Christian clerics to use their respective platforms during mosque sermons and church services to consistently preach against social vices and promote moral values.

“We want parents and religious institutions to inculcate moral knowledge and good character in the youth to reduce crimes,” he said when he met Muslim clerics drawn from Kisauni sub-county.

He emphasised the desperate need for collective action involving religious leaders, security agencies and community stakeholders to curb moral decadence and restore discipline among the youth to safeguard their future.

Nassir attributed the current surge in crime among youths to loss of moral and religious value in the society and called on religious institutions and leaders of various faiths to reappraise the situation and channel their efforts towards curbing the menace and restoring lasting peace in the society.

Mombasa is a top tourist destination offering a blend of rich Swahili history, vibrant coastal culture and pristine white-sand beaches, and the resurgence of the machete-wielding gangs on the loose in various suburbs is a threat to the fragile tourism sector.

Groups of vicious and seemingly intoxicated youth are roaming various suburbs, terrorising residents, visitors and business people to the chagrin of the public and the security agencies.

The trend has forced residents in the worst-hit areas of Likoni and Kisauni sub-counties to observe an unofficial dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The machete-wielding criminal gangs prowling the coastal streets and unleashing serious assaults on residents is giving the police a hard time in maintaining law and order.

Governor Nassir’s meetings with the religious leaders drawn from Muslim and Christian faiths focused on strengthening collaborative efforts between the county government and religious bodies to combat the lingering threat of crime and foster lasting peace in Mombasa and its environs.

Nassir underscored the critical role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance, unity and peace in the society.

“We are urging religious leaders to help stop rogue politicians from exploiting the youth as thugs and agents of violence ahead of the August 2027 general election,” he stated.

The coastal county boss reiterated his administration’s commitment to work closely with all the stakeholders in fighting insecurity. He said crime poses a persistent threat to Mombasa’s tourism sector by undermining visitor confidence, prompting travel warnings, and disrupting key attractions.

Nassir said while tourist resorts and major attractions often remain operational, security incidents can quickly deter travellers and hurt local livelihoods.

The governor at the same time cautioned the youth against social vices like drug and substance abuse and engaging in criminal activities, warning that the choices they make today would shape their future.

He has urged parents to give adequate attention to their children during this long school holiday season.

Nassir asked parents and guardians to keenly monitor the movement of their children so that they would not engage in criminal activities and indulge in social vices like drug and substance abuse.

“We advise and caution parents and guardians to be vigilant and alert at all times, especially during these November-December long school holidays,” he said.

He has urged the youths to shun violence and embrace peace for the overall economic development and progress of the coastal county.

Governor Nassir urged young people to embrace dialogue and tolerance for the economic development and progress of the area.

He says it’s high time for the young people to realise that there is no alternative to peace and stop criminal acts that scare away investors.

Meanwhile, Coast Regional Police Commander (CPC) Ali Nuno has issued a stern warning to violent criminal groups using knives and machetes to terrorise residents and tourists.

Nuno has ordered an all-out offensive against the criminal elements, directing county police commanders to locate and neutralise all known hideouts where thugs operate.

The CPC said two months ago more than 600 people associated with “panga boys” were arrested during a security sweep targeting criminals.

Nuno announced that the police would be tough when dealing with hardcore criminals seeking to disrupt peace and development in the coastal tourist resorts.

He emphasised that the menace of ‘panga boys’ will no longer be tolerated and directed officers to take proactive measures to curb the activities of the gangs before they escalate into a full-blown crisis.

Nuno said in addition to the aggressive operations the security apparatus will also be strengthening its community-oriented policing efforts by engaging with local leaders, residents and other stakeholders.

“We need the support of all and sundry in rooting out criminal elements threatening the peace,” he said, adding that the police are determined to dismantle the notorious criminal gangs on the loose.

CPC Nuno has declared that the security agencies will not allow the region to become a ‘safe haven’ for all sorts of marauding criminals.

He said the police will launch a massive crackdown on violent crime following a resurgence of criminal activities that have unsettled parts of Mombasa and Kwale.

“We will not rest until the crime rate is reduced drastically and ensure that Mombasa and Kwale counties become very calm and conducive for business,” he said, declaring an active stance against criminal gangs.

“We want the public to embrace community policing and work hand in glove with the police to enable us to fight crime.’

Nuno said he will not allow criminal groups to unleash violence on residents and visitors with impunity under his watch.