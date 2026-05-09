Land surveyors’ board warns public against hiring unqualified surveyors

The Land Surveyors’ Board has warned Kenyans against hiring unqualified individuals to carry out land surveying work, saying the practice is illegal and exposes landowners to fraud, disputes, and financial losses.

In a public notice issued on May 7, 2026, the Board stated that only licensed surveyors are legally allowed to offer land surveying and mapping services in Kenya. It explained that any person conducting surveying work without a valid license is acting unlawfully.

According to the notice, licensed surveyors are responsible for activities such as measuring land boundaries, preparing maps and land registration plans, and handling survey data. The Board warned that engaging unqualified individuals can result in fake survey records, land disputes, financial losses, delays in approvals, and lengthy court cases.

The Board further noted that some individuals falsely present themselves as professional surveyors in order to con unsuspecting members of the public. It cautioned that licensed surveyors who permit unqualified persons to operate under them also risk legal action, fines, imprisonment, or both.

Commenting on the public notice, the Director of Surveys and Chairman of the Land Surveyors’ Board, Mr. Weldon Maritim, said land surveying is a regulated profession and urged Kenyans to only engage licensed surveyors to avoid fraud and disputes.

“Very soon, the Board will undertake a post-audit review of the register of licensed land surveyors to identify and eliminate any irregularities in its operations,” said Mr. Maritim.

Mr. Maritim further noted that efforts to restore integrity in the surveying profession must go beyond addressing illegal practitioners.

“The fight against graft should not only target quacks and illegal practitioners, but must also focus on strengthening the Board’s internal operations,” he added.

Members of the public have been advised to confirm whether a surveyor is registered before hiring them. The Board said verification can be done through its online register. It also urged unlicensed surveyors to formally register and comply with the law.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to taking action against illegal surveying activities in order to protect the public and uphold professionalism in Kenya’s land surveying sector.

The warning comes at a time when cases of land fraud and boundary disputes continue to rise in different parts of the country. Many landowners have reportedly fallen victim to fake surveyors who disappear after receiving payment, leaving behind incomplete or inaccurate work that causes conflict and delays in land transactions.

According to the Board, land surveying plays a critical role in land ownership and development, making it important for Kenyans to engage qualified professionals. The Board urged the public to remain vigilant in order to safeguard their investments and avoid unnecessary legal battles.