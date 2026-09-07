Muli questions ‘Kalonzo tosha’ narrative

Anzauni Clan Patron and National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli has questioned the growing narrative within the opposition that it is automatically “Kalonzo Musyoka’s time” to lead the opposition into the 2027 presidential election.

Muli accused Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of using Kamba votes as a bargaining tool to secure political positions for himself, arguing that the community should instead negotiate for tangible development and economic opportunities.

Speaking in Kitui ahead of his coronation as Chief of the Anzauni Clan on October 3, 2026, Muli said his immediate priority was to unite his clan and strengthen his political base.

“My first priority is uniting my clan and my party. If my house is in order, then I have a better chance of negotiating a better deal for my people,” he said.

Muli said political leaders debating whether they should serve one or two terms were largely motivated by personal political survival rather than the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

He argued that the 2027 elections should be about securing long-term prosperity for Kenyans rather than simply determining which politicians retain their seats.

“Most of our leaders are just lying to us. They are not thinking about the people, but about their seats next year. I’d rather lose an election and my people benefit than win and my people remain in poverty. My personal win is not important,” he said.

Muli also challenged the Kamba community to assess the development record of its political leadership, particularly in Tseikuru, which he described as Musyoka’s home area.

“Go to Mt Kenya, home of Gachagua there are cash crops, businesses blooming and tarmac roads. Go to Kisii, home of Matiang’i there are tarmac roads and businesses. Go to Western, home of Sifuna there is development. Go to Siaya, home of James Orengo there is development,” he said.

“Now come to Tseikuru, home of Kalonzo, who has been VP and Minister for 40 years. Is there water? Is there a tarmac road? Is there a factory for our youth? No.”

Muli alleged that Musyoka’s political strategy had consistently focused on securing positions rather than negotiating concrete benefits for the Kamba community.

“It’s clear all Kalonzo wants is to use Kamba votes to bargain for a position for himself, like he has always done. He negotiates for himself, not for the community,” Muli said.

He acknowledged that his position was likely to attract criticism, particularly from those who expect Kamba leaders to rally behind one of their own.

“Many people will call me names, that I am not supporting one of my own. But when has Kalonzo ever supported me or acknowledged me as a clan and party leader? Leadership is mutual respect. You cannot demand loyalty you have never given,” he said.

Muli said he believed his own political network could give him greater leverage to negotiate for the community.

“I believe that with my 400,000 Anzauni and my 500,000 NLP members, I can use my people and my party to negotiate a better deal for Kambas than Kalonzo ever has,” he said.

“I will negotiate for water, roads, jobs and markets for our basket weavers, not for a personal position.”

He said he remained open to engaging with political leaders across the political divide, insisting that his political allegiance would be determined by what was offered to his people rather than by partisan loyalty.

“And I’ll negotiate with anyone who is willing to negotiate. I’ll not beg. Whether it is Ruto, Gachagua or even Kalonzo himself whoever is willing to give my people a better deal, I will talk to them. I am not owned by any camp,” he said.

Muli also questioned the extent of support for Musyoka’s potential presidential bid among other opposition figures.

“Everyone says it’s Kalonzo’s time. But will Gachagua really give way? Will Matiang’i? Will Orengo and Sifuna in Linda Mwananchi, where Orengo has already declared his own presidential bid, give way? I have not heard any of them say ‘Kalonzo Tosha’. So who agreed?” he asked.

Muli concluded by saying he was prepared to stand apart from the prevailing political consensus if he believed it was in the interests of his community.

“A man who walks alone for the truth is better than a man who walks with a crowd of lies. When everyone agrees it is truly our time and proves it, then let us talk. But for now, allow me to think and walk alone,” he said.