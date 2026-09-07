Kenya Power invests Ksh 765M in Kwale and Kilifi substations

Kenya Power expects to strengthen the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Kwale and Kilifi counties after investing Ksh 765 million in two new substations.

The firm says the Bomani 132/33kV substation in Kilifi County which is nearing completion is being put up at a cost of Ksh 455 million.

The substation will cater for growing demand for electricity from existing and upcoming customers within Kikambala, Vipingo, Kanamai and Mtwapa areas.

“Network reliability and customer service excellence are one of our key focus areas as we undertake our role to provide electricity for economic growth,” said Dr Joseph Siror, Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer.

These areas have recently witnessed growing industrial and commercial activity as large and, Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) expand their base from Mombasa.

Currently, customers in these areas are served by the Kilifi and Bamburi 132/33kV substations whose capacity is thinning as demand grows.

In Kwale County, the firm is set to complete construction of a 33/11kV substation at a cost of Ksh 310 million.

The substation comprises four power lines to serve Kwale County headquarters and adjacent customers, Kinango, Tiwi and Kombani areas.

“We are committed to ensure that these projects are competed within the set timelines and budget, to provide value to our customers,” he added.

The upcoming Kwale substation will relieve Diani substation that is currently serving these areas and provide alternative supply points to customers thereby improving the reliability of electricity supply.

According to Dr Siror, Kenya Power is also also investing in other substations across the country as it seeks to improve grid resilience and power quality.

“As we do this, we are also incorporating technology to ensure we have a smart grid and improved customer experience,” he noted.

During the financial year ended June 2026, Kenya Power connected 411,710 new customers to the grid bringing the total customer base to 10.4 million customers.

The onboarding of new customers partly accounted for the 161.7 GWh increase in electricity sales during the year.