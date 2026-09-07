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Kenyans urged to adhere to Mpox preventive measures as 1,298 cases recorded

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
PS Mary Muthoni
Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni

The Ministry of Health has called on the public to strengthen hygiene and preventive measures following a rise in Mpox cases across the country.

Speaking Monday morning Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, noted that the MPOX virus was still a threat to the country, urging Kenyans to be mindful and take the necessary precautions.

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She emphasised the need for sustained surveillance, vaccination, public awareness and good hygiene practices to curb transmission.

According to PS Muthoni, Kenya has recorded 1,298 confirmed Mpox cases and 19 deaths across 40 counties, with Mombasa reporting the highest number of cases at 452, followed by Nairobi at 320 and Busia at 115.

As at now, seven counties, especially those in the transport corridor, remain at highest risk of the virus that has so far claimed 19 lives in the country.

Mombasa leads the pack in counties affected. Nairobi comes in second. Others are; Busia, Makueni, Kiambu, Kilifi and Nakuru counties.

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Consequently, the meeting also emphasized the need for continued sensitization as well as enhanced screening at all the country’s border points

In as much as the country has no confirmed Ebola virus, PS Muthoni said there are measures put in place to tame any suspicion, ensuring that the virus does not enter the country.

On El Nino which the Meteorological Department has projected would be hitting Kenya soon, the Ministry of Health says that it would be having a stakeholder meeting this coming Wednesday to assess the impact and plan accordingly.

The PS noted about 18 counties remained at the highest risk of the effects of El Nino thus putting Kenyans at the risk of waterborne diseases.

The meeting also agreed to a plan that would cushion Kenyans and ensure the mitigation of diseases and proper sensitization in the lead up to and during the rains that have in the past caused havoc.

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