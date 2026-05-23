Murkomen calls for joint effort in improving education, fighting drug abuse

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called on leaders, parents, and administrators to work together in improving education standards and addressing the growing menace of drug and substance abuse in schools.

Speaking during the commissioning of ten classrooms at Sergoit Primary School, Murkomen described education as a key equaliser in society and urged leaders to focus on development matters that benefit communities.

The CS commissioned a tuition block at Sergoit Comprehensive School and joined learners and the community in marking the school’s 70th anniversary.

“I call on parents to play a lead role in monitoring the academic progress of their children. I also direct the NGAOs to work closely with schools’ administrators to ensure schools are free from drugs and alcohol,” he said.

Murkomen emphasised the need for equitable distribution of teachers across all counties and schools to enhance fairness and improve the quality of education nationwide.

He said cases of drugs and alcohol abuse affecting schools were on the rise and urged teachers to work closely with administrators and security agencies to help enforce the law against individuals supplying drugs and alcohol to students.

The CS further directed county commissioners to provide reports on the ongoing crackdown against illegal drugs and warned that any teacher found selling drugs to students will face arrest and sacking.

Murkomen also urged residents to continue registering for national identity cards to enable them to participate fully in national development.

The CS criticised opposition leaders for lacking a clear development agenda and praised the President’s efforts in promoting equitable development and service delivery across the country.

Some of the leaders present included Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Deputy Governor Uasin Gishu Evans Kapkea, Senator Elgeyo Marakwet William Kisang, Women’s Representative Caroline Ngelechei, Speaker of the County Assembly of Elgeyo Marakwet Lawi Kibire, MP Keiyo North Adams Kipsanai, MP Moiben Phyllis Bartoo among other leaders.