Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases as total rises to five

Uganda has confirmed three new cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), bringing the total number of infections linked to the Bundibugyo strain to five.

In a statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the newly confirmed cases include a Ugandan health worker, a driver and a Congolese national who travelled from Ituri Province, in the neighbouring Democratic Republic Congo (DRC), for medical care.

“This brings the total number of people in Uganda who have been tested positive for Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus to five,” read the statement.

He commended Ugandan health authorities for their efforts to detect, monitor and care for people suspected of and confirmed for contracting the Ebola virus.

Further, he called for vigilance to control expansion of the virus.

“At this critical moment in the outbreak response, it is vital that authorities maintain high vigilance to control expansion of the virus,” he said.

WHO said its working side by side with Africa CDC, and partners in the DRC and Uganda, to contain the outbreak, support affected people, and bolster a coordinated response.