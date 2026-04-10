Zetech joins African universities body, eyes research growth

Zetech University is set to benefit from expanded opportunities in research, academic collaboration and student advancement both globally and across the continent following its admission to the Association of African Universities (AAU).

The university said joining the continental body, comprising more than 360 institutions, places it within a vibrant network of universities, policymakers and development partners, a move expected to strengthen its academic footprint at both regional and international levels.

Speaking after the admission, Vice Chancellor Njenga Munene said the membership will deliver significant gains for the institution and its students through enhanced collaboration, exposure and knowledge exchange.

“Our admission into AAU brings us into a dynamic community, unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange,” he said.

Prof. Munene noted that students stand to gain through increased mobility programmes, cross-border learning opportunities and improved access to placements, while academic staff will benefit from joint research initiatives and partnerships across Africa.

The university also expects to strengthen its research capacity through collaborative projects addressing real-world challenges, as well as participation in policy discussions shaping the future of higher education on the continent.

“For students, the affiliation is set to open doors to internships, academic exchanges and networking opportunities that will enhance employability in an increasingly interconnected global job market. At the institutional level, we improved programme harmonization in line with continental frameworks, as well as stronger linkages with industry and academic partners,” said the VC.

The development comes been as the institution was recently admitted into the Association of Commonwealth Universities earlier this year, further boosting its international recognition.

AAU Secretary General Prof. Olusola Bandele Oyewole said the move reinforces Zetech’s strategic vision of expanding its global reach while contributing to Africa’s development priorities through research, innovation and sustainable development initiatives.

The AAU, founded in 1967 and headquartered in Accra, Ghana, serves as the voice of higher education in Africa, promoting collaboration, quality assurance and research development among member institutions.