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Education Ministry clears Grade 11 textbooks for printing

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) says the textbooks will be delivered to schools by October 2026, ahead of the January 2027 first term.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Education CS Julius Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has issued Letters of Award to publishers whose Grade 11 textbooks were approved for printing under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

In a statement, the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) said the approval paves way for issuing of formal contracts to allowing publishers to begin large-scale production and distribution to public schools nationwide.

KPA said preparatory work is already underway, with printing expected to begin in May 2026.

“KPA expresses its sincere appreciation to the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, and the Principal Secretary, State Department for Basic Education, Amb. (Prof.) Julius Bitok, for facilitating the release of these critical award letters. This milestone is significant not only for publishers, but also for the education sector and the nation at large,” the statement reads.

KPA expressed confidence that timelines will be met, assuring stakeholders that textbooks will be delivered to schools by October 2026, ahead of the January 2027 first term.

The association maintained that the timeline eliminates the risk of shortages or delays that have previously affected curriculum transitions, enabling schools to begin the academic year with all required materials in place.

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“This development marks an important step in supporting the timely and effective implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum. As responsible stakeholders in the education sector, KPA remains committed to ensuring that high-quality, approved learning materials are accessible to all learners in good time,” KPA affirmed.

Grade 11 manuscripts were submitted to KICD on December 9, 2025, with evaluation results released on February 10, 2026.

Approved publishers subsequently undertook a detailed quality assurance process with the institute to refine content and correct errors before final approval.

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