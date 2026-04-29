Justice Warsame nominated for position of Supreme Court Judge

Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame is poised to be the next Supreme Court judge following his nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which has forwarded his name to the President for appointment.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Justice and JSC Chairperson Martha Koome after the conclusion of interviews for five candidates conducted on April 28 and 29, 2026, at the Milimani Law Courts.

Koome said the court of appeal judge demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court — professional competence, unimpeachable integrity, fairness, sound judgment, a genuine and demonstrable commitment to the rule of law and public service.

She further said the Commission was impressed by the nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience, noting that he is well-suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level.

Additionally, she thanked the five candidates who presented themselves for consideration, saying their willingness to subject themselves to public scrutiny reflects a commendable commitment to public service.

She defended the process, saying it was undertaken in strict compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and the Judicial Service Act, and guided throughout by the principles of merit, integrity, fairness, inclusivity, and regional balance.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya. The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, she said.

According to Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution, the President appoints Supreme Court judges based on the recommendation of the JSC.

Those who faced the panel are Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa, Francis Kipruto Tuiyott and Ann Makori, who is a lawyer and former IPOA chair.

The vacant position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya was occasioned by the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim in December last year.

Performance data

Meanwhile, Koome has emphasised the need for performance measurement of Judges and Judicial Officers to enhance transparency in a manner that reinforces public confidence while upholding judicial independence.

Consequently, the Judicial Service Commission has resolved that, effective 1st July 2026, the Judiciary shall commence the publication of individual performance data for Judges and Judicial officers in a structured and transparent framework that safeguards judicial independence and institutional integrity

“ This is in recognition of our duty to remain accountable to the people of Kenya who are the ultimate consumers and financers of justice and in whose name judicial authority is derived and exercised”, she stated.