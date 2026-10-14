Murkomen: One-stop border post to be opened at Konyao, West Pokot

The Government will establish a One-Stop Border Post in Konyao, West Pokot County, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Murkomen said the facility will help curb the smuggling of illegal firearms, drugs, illicit alcohol and other cross-border criminal activities.

“The border post will ensure that as we facilitate legitimate cross-border trade, criminals do not enter our country and illicit alcohol does not find its way into Kenya,” he said.

Murkomen spoke while accompanying President William Ruto during his development tour of West Pokot County.

During the tour, the President launched the upgrading to bitumen standard of the 24km Konyao-Kiwawa-Alale Road, which will improve connectivity and boost trade, and flagged off the Kacheliba Last Mile Connectivity Project.