President William Ruto has hit back at Linda Mwananchi leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his criticism of the Social Health Authority (SHA), challenging opposition leaders to offer alternative policies to move the country forward.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service at Malava Boys High School in Kakamega County, Ruto defended the health insurance scheme, arguing that it was designed around the principle of pooling contributions to provide medical cover beyond what an individual contributor could afford.

“They are surprised, now they are saying that under SHA, a Kenyan pays Ksh2,000 and then gets medical cover worth Ksh1 million. That is how it is supposed to work. That is how social insurance works,” he said.

His remarks followed criticism by Sifuna, who had questioned the scheme’s operation and the requirement for Kenyans to register and contribute before accessing healthcare.

Ruto also took issue with opposition leaders questioning his administration’s focus on constructing modern markets, insisting that national development priorities should address the everyday needs of ordinary citizens.

“Politics is about ordinary people, ordinary things and ordinary issues. Tafuteni sera, tumieni akili. When we say you have no sense, it is because of what you are saying; you are demonstrating that you have none,” he said.

The President maintained that providing decent trading spaces was a national priority, noting that millions of small-scale traders conduct business in difficult conditions, including exposure to rain, dust and inadequate sanitation.

He said the 600 markets programme was intended to improve traders’ working conditions, with the facilities incorporating amenities such as cold storage to reduce post-harvest losses.

“You live in a utopia. National issues are about ordinary people and their everyday needs. That is why I am building 600 markets across the country,” Ruto said.

Ruto is on the second phase of his Western Kenya development tour, which began on Saturday and runs until December 1, covering Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

During the tour, the President has been launching and inspecting development projects, including modern markets, road infrastructure and electricity connectivity initiatives.