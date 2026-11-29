The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to bribe a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer to conceal irregularities in the clearance of goods without corresponding tax payments.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Obege and John Gachie Minjire, were arrested on Saturday after allegedly handing over Ksh399,000 to the officer during an operation conducted by EACC investigators.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on November 27, 2026, by a Revenue Reconciliation Officer based at KRA’s Times Tower offices in Nairobi.

The officer had discovered that goods had been cleared in the system despite the corresponding tax payments not reflecting in bank records.

When he sought clarification from Obege, the agent who had processed the clearance, the officer was allegedly offered Ksh500,000 to suppress the matter and delete the query from the system.

The officer declined the offer and reported the incident to his supervisors, who advised him to lodge a complaint with EACC.

Investigators subsequently mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the two suspects after the officer received Ksh399,000.

The suspects were escorted to EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing.

In a statement, the Commission commended the KRA officer for rejecting the bribe and reporting the incident, urging public officers to uphold integrity and report corruption attempts.

EACC reiterated that public office is a position of trust and urged officers to safeguard public resources and protect the public interest.

“EACC calls upon all public officers to emulate such exemplary conduct, uphold integrity in the discharge of their duties, resist corrupt inducements and promptly report incidents of corruption to the Commission.”