Flying Dutch are the Red Bull Scramboo 2026 champions, after beating 21 teams in a high-energy cycling contest that combined speed, creativity, and daring riding at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Saturday.

The winning team, consisting of Enock Wekesa, Swaib Musa, and David Knight, emerged first after impressing judges with its bicycle design, costumes, opening performance, and racing ability.

The victory earned the trio an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa in 2027 to experience a Red Bull event, another gravity-powered competition in which teams build and race their own carts, combining creativity and showmanship.

Sch-Corpion recorded the fastest run, completing the course in 58.7 seconds, followed by Podcast on Wheels in 63 seconds.

Flying Dutch and Gathman tied at 81 seconds, while Bike Cheque clocked 86 seconds.

Flying Dutch still won the overall championship, with an overall ranking score of 9, ahead of Bike Cheque (10) and Podcast on Wheels (14).

A panel of four judges – comedian Mammito, actor Njugush, Julius Wololo, and 10-time BMX champion Matthias Dandois – assessed the teams on the creativity of their bike designs and 1-minute opening skit.

Unlike conventional cycling contests, where the fastest rider usually takes the honors, Red Bull Scramboo rewards a combination of ingenuity, showmanship, and riding skill. A quick finish can help, but it does not guarantee victory.

The format draws inspiration from the nostalgic Kenyan expression “ku’Scramboooo”, associated with cyclists showing off their tricks, distinctive riding styles, and flair to impress friends and spectators.

“The action was thrilling from start to finish. The teams brought incredible energy to their performances, and the racing was tight, with riders navigating the course and fighting to keep their bicycles together. It was exciting to see that childhood spirit come alive, with everyone putting their own style and personality into the competition,” said Njugush.

With its mix of sport, spectacle, and nostalgia, Red Bull Scramboo offered a fresh take on cycling, putting imagination and personality at the heart of the race.