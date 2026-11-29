Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned against attempts to change election laws ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Oljorai Grounds in Gilgil, Nakuru County, Murkomen warned politicians against attempts to interfere with the electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The votes will be counted, and once they have been counted, people will go home. Nobody will change the law. We will follow the law, and all Kenyans must follow the law for the sake of our country,” he said.

His remarks come amid opposition demands for changes in the management of the 2027 elections, including calls to review the presidential results tallying process.

The opposition, under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, wants the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, arguing that results declared at constituency tallying centres should be final.

Murkomen also assured the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that the Government will provide adequate security to ensure electoral officials discharge their duties without intimidation.

He also urged politicians to shun divisive politics and incitement, warning that those found engaging in such conduct will face legal action.

“Any politician who engages in divisive politics and incitement, I want to tell you that we will arrest them and take legal action against them,” he warned.

Murkomen, who was accompanied by Defence CS Soipan Tuya, also handed over a new police vehicle to Munanda Police Station, fulfilling a pledge he made during his previous visit to the area.

The vehicle is expected to enhance security operations in the area.