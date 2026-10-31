Mwingi West MP slams United Opposition over disorganisation, hails Ruto’s development record

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna has criticised the United Opposition over what he termed disorganisation, internal supremacy battles and the lack of a clear agenda for Kenyans.

The legislator urged Kenyans to prioritise leaders with proven development records rather than populist politicians making promises they may struggle to fulfil.

“The opposition is too confused. They have no structures, mechanisms or strategy to unseat President William Ruto. They are all competing over who will emerge as the kingpin among themselves. That is a clear sign of the poor leadership they could offer if elected, something that cannot happen,” remarked the soft-spoken MP, popularly known as CNN.

His remarks come in the wake of the heckling of his former Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

The second-term legislator also praised President William Ruto’s development record, saying Mwingi West and the wider Kitui County had witnessed significant infrastructure and social development projects through collaboration with the national government.

Among the flagship projects he highlighted were the ongoing completion and upgrading of the Kwasiku–Migwani–Mbondoni Road, the Kiio Sports Academy, which he said was approximately 95 per cent complete, and Thitani Technical Training Institute (TTI), whose construction had reached about 72 per cent.

He also cited rural electrification initiatives, including projects in Kithalaani village, aimed at connecting homes, schools and health facilities to the national electricity grid.

The MP maintained that tangible development outcomes should form the basis of political leadership assessments, arguing that voters should focus on leaders whose performance can be measured against promises made to the electorate.

Nguna, who was elected on a Wiper Party ticket, announced months ago that he would seek re-election on the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

He remains optimistic of securing a third term in the 2027 General Election, expressing confidence in his support among voters.

“All I know is that the voters are with me. The people have declared it is ‘CNN tano tena.iMy decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration has yielded tangible benefits for Mwingi West, including increased youth employment and accelerated infrastructure development” he affirmed

His remarks carry political significance, given that Kitui County has become an important battleground in President William Ruto’s efforts to expand his political influence in Ukambani ahead of next year.