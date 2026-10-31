County News

Nairobi: Three arrested as NACADA seizes 1,002 rolls of bhang in Jericho

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Three people have been arrested after anti-narcotics officers seized 1,002 rolls of suspected bhang from a house in Nairobi’s Jericho Estate.

According to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), officers raided the two-bedroom house in Buruburu Sub-County on Friday afternoon following an intelligence tip-off.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

A search of the premises uncovered 936 brown rolls of suspected bhang, with another 66 red rolls found hidden in a black polythene bag, bringing the total seizure to 1,002.

Officers also recovered a bunch of keys from a store within the house, which will form part of the ongoing investigations.

The three occupants were arrested and taken to Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, November 2, 2026.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug distribution networks operating within residential neighbourhoods.

King Charles III sends Jamhuri Day message, reaffirms UK–Kenya ties
Preparations in top gear for Mijikenda’s Chenda Chenda festival
Kenya secures hosting rights for REAIM summit 2027
Three family members murdered in Thika

He ccommended residents for providing information that helped officers identify the suspected distribution point, urging Kenyans to report drug trafficking activities in their communities.

Omerikwa said NACADA is working with the National Police Service to pursue other individuals connected to the supply chain, adding that the crackdown will continue beyond the latest arrests.

The authority has urged members of the public with information on drug trafficking to report at the nearest police station.

Two new roan antelope calves spotted in Ruma National Park
StarTimes Solar, Kimisitu Sacco sign MoU to promote renewable energy adoption
Six perish in ambulance accident along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
Coca Cola surprise tKenya Airways passengers with Christmas gifts
US DEA Envoy applauds ODPP for sustained collaboration in narcotics fight
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mwingi West MP slams United Opposition over disorganisation, hails Ruto’s development record
Next Article Kenya Railways launches SGR vehicle freight service
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Moving from food quantity to nutritious food as 310 million people face hunger in Africa
International News
Bridging the gap between breast cancer awareness and early diagnosis in Kenya
OPINIONS
12 drivers arrested as NTSA intensifies road safety checks
Local News
Momentum Sports Africa,Force One open second edition of Solo D signature Basketball camp
Basketball Sports

You May also Like

County News

Commission on Administrative Justice to open an office in Meru County

County NewsNEWS

Ruaraka MP disburses bursaries to over 5,000 needy students

AfricaCounty News

President Ruto extends Lunar New Year greetings to China

County News

Kisii County Police Commander bans protest slated for Friday

Show More