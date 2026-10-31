Nairobi: Three arrested as NACADA seizes 1,002 rolls of bhang in Jericho

Three people have been arrested after anti-narcotics officers seized 1,002 rolls of suspected bhang from a house in Nairobi’s Jericho Estate.

According to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), officers raided the two-bedroom house in Buruburu Sub-County on Friday afternoon following an intelligence tip-off.

A search of the premises uncovered 936 brown rolls of suspected bhang, with another 66 red rolls found hidden in a black polythene bag, bringing the total seizure to 1,002.

Officers also recovered a bunch of keys from a store within the house, which will form part of the ongoing investigations.

The three occupants were arrested and taken to Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, November 2, 2026.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug distribution networks operating within residential neighbourhoods.

He ccommended residents for providing information that helped officers identify the suspected distribution point, urging Kenyans to report drug trafficking activities in their communities.

Omerikwa said NACADA is working with the National Police Service to pursue other individuals connected to the supply chain, adding that the crackdown will continue beyond the latest arrests.

The authority has urged members of the public with information on drug trafficking to report at the nearest police station.