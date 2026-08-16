Mudavadi told the vote rich Western Kenya to begin thinking beyond the 2027 general election and strategize for the future of the region, which he said has largely benefitted from President Ruto’s administration during his first term.

“We should look at our numbers and register more voters to ensure we give President Ruto a petition free 2nd term. Our agenda should span beyond 2027, strategically positioning ourselves and begin thinking of how to transform the lives of our people. We must now stop depending on the 5-year election cycle trends.” Mudavadi noted.

“Our agenda should focus on having a plan as a community and as a region. We begin a conversation about continuity and posterity. We plan about the continuity of projects that are important for our region, the way other regions are planning ahead.” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS told the region that maintaining alignment with the national government is strategic and beneficial as it ensures the completion of infrastructure and economic programs.

He said for a very long time the previous administrations didn’t put much emphasis on developing the Western Counties of Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma especially on infrastructure like roads.

He regretted that previously some senior advisors in government had to water down the economic viability of infrastructure projects like the ongoing Rironi-Mau Summit road expansion, that is targeting to link the Western Kenya Counties with the rest of the East African region via Malaba boarder through Uganda.

“Some senior officials used tell the Presidents during the previous regimes that this road is not economically viable. We need to wake up and understand that these leaders didn’t mean well for our people. President Ruto is now pushing for this road to be expanded, for it to open our region economically and also reduce travel time and cists for our people and goods to and from the capital city Nairobi and beyond” Mudavadi explained.

“This and other projects that are being implemented under President Ruto’s administration are the key reason why under the broad-based arrangement we have to support his re-election. Two-Term without a petition should be our walk and talk.” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi was speaking at the launch of the “Magharibi Movement Lobby Group” at Kakamega High School, in Kakamega County.

He said the movement signifies the beginning of a new journey towards uniting the people of Western Kenya through their leaders with his current position in government playing out to be crucial towards solidifying the numbers in Western Kenya in support of Ruto’s 2027 re-election.

“This is a very powerful movement we are setting-up as a network and as a strategy. This will not just be a political vehicle for 2027 but a lobby group to champion for the welfare and destiny of our people and region.” he said.

“You cannot win the presidency without a party, a structure and a network. Under the Magharibi Movement we want to walk together to help increase the winning margin for President Ruto. We are thinking beyond 2027 and crafting a new vehicle that will speak for the people of our region.” Mudavadi noted.

He was meeting over 2,000 representatives of the lobby movement drawn from the 12 sub-counties of Kakamega County, Butere, Ikolomani, Khwisero, Likuyani, Lugari, Lurambi, Malava, Matungu, Mumias East, Mumias West, Navakholo and Shinyalu.

The leaders present said they will support Mudavadi’s initiative to reach the grassroots in all the counties of Western Kenya with Kakamega playing out as the anchor of this continuous journey.

“We have no reason to doubt the direction that our political father Musalia Mudavadi gives us. As a region and a people, we have to learn from the previous lessons and follow his clarion call. When he says left, we keep left when he says right that should be final.” said Douglas Beru former nominated MCA from Vihiga.

“This is a journey to unite this region and begin a conversation towards supporting President Ruto, his administration, his re-election and thinking beyond 2027 for the purposes of making sure our people benefit fully even as we eye the 2032 presidency.” said David Ndakwa MP for Malava.

“We as leaders should first unite and show our people the right direction. I am calling on Musalia Mudavadi to take lead and call all the leaders from this region, we sit down and agree on where we want to take our people. We are now in the Broad-Based courtesy of UDA-ODM formation, but we also need to think where the future of our region lies.” Said Benjamin Washiali, former MP, Mumias East.