Planned protests are still on, Azimio insist

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has insisted that demonstrations are still on from Wednesday to Friday and called upon Kenyans to turn out in large numbers.

Addressing the media on Monday, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi affirmed their decision to stand in solidarity with Kenyans to protest for three consecutive days this week against high cost of living.

“Azimio has affirmed that the planned countrywide people’s peaceful demonstrations scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week are on and called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to demand for their rights,” MP Opiyo Wandayi has said.

The Opposition has called for the protests to agitate for a review of the Finance Act 2023 and the high cost of living.

Their statement Monday comes after Kikuyu MP claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga is stoking a political crisis to force a handshake settlement.

Ichungwa said that Odinga’s desire is to create a backdoor through mayhem and anarchy to sabotage a legitimately elected government through its anti-government protests.

“The truth is these protests are a product of a refusal to accept reality and the desire to backdoor a way into government. The intention is to flout the law, the design is to cause chaos and make businesses suffer in the false hope that this will cause a power sharing arrangement,” the Kikuyu legislator said.

He said the intended result of the Azimio la Umoja led protests were not about the cost of living but about Raila Odinga’s fifth loss at the Presidential election.

“The Government is addressing the issue of the cost of living but these demonstrations are not about that, they are about Odinga’s bitterness at losing an election for the fifth consecutive time,” MP Ichung’wa noted.