KSG, Huawei Kenya sign MoU to boost AI, cybersecurity and digital skills

The Kenya School of Government (KSG) and Huawei Kenya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing digital skills development and ICT capacity building for Kenya’s public service.

This milestone comes as KSG continues to commemorate its 100-year legacy of public service training excellence, reinforcing its commitment to evolving into a modern, digitally enabled institution that responds to emerging governance and leadership challenges.

The partnership provides a structured framework for cooperation aimed at improving public sector service delivery through enhanced digital competencies, knowledge sharing, and joint capacity-building initiatives. The collaboration aligns with Kenya’s broader digital transformation agenda and supports the ongoing modernization of government services.

The MoU will facilitate joint training programmes, research collaboration and technical knowledge exchange between the two institutions. It will also support the development of advanced digital skills in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity among public servants and KSG technical staff through industry-aligned training and certification programmes.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will work together to enhance ICT competencies, conduct joint training needs assessments, promote applied research in public administration and digital governance, and support staff exchange programmes to deepen institutional cooperation. The partnership will also promote knowledge sharing and advisory support on emerging technologies shaping governance and public service delivery.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KSG Director General, Prof. Nura Mohamed, emphasized the importance of the partnership in strengthening Kenya’s public sector capacity.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in positioning the Kenya School of Government as a centre of excellence in digital public service leadership. Through this partnership, we will equip public officers with critical skills in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation to improve service delivery and governance across the country,” said Prof. Nura Mohamed.

On his part, Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO, Public Affairs, James Sun, highlighted Huawei’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s digital transformation journey.

“We are proud to partner with KSG in building a future-ready public service. This MoU reflects our shared vision to strengthen digital skills, support innovation in government, and contribute to Kenya’s transformation into a digitally empowered economy,” said James Sun.

The MoU further provides for the training and certification of public service officials and KSG technical staff, with Huawei supporting the training of 2,000 government officials and 50 KSG technical staff between 2026 and 2029 in key areas such as AI and cybersecurity. Participants will benefit from globally recognized certification programmes delivered jointly by the two institutions.

The KSG and Huawei partnership is expected to play a key role in strengthening Kenya’s public service delivery, enhancing efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of AI-driven and secure digital government systems.