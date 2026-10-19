Nandi commissions new County HQ to improve public service delivery

The County Government of Nandi has commissioned its new headquarters in Kapsabet, in a development expected to enhance the efficiency of county operations and improve public service delivery.

The Head of State, President William Ruto, commissioned the headquarters during a development tour of Emgwen Constituency, where he also announced road commitments and inspected projects in healthcare, electricity connectivity and sports infrastructure.

The headquarters is intended to strengthen county operations, placing public administration among the key areas of investment highlighted during the visit.

Addressing residents of Kapsabet town, the President provided an update on development progress in Nandi County and nationally.

He committed to constructing 12 kilometres of roads within the town and announced plans to expand the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road into a four-lane highway.

The road commitments were presented as part of the Government’s ambition to transform Kapsabet into a vibrant economic hub.

The visit also featured the flagging off of a Ksh 351 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project targeting 3,851 households in Emgwen Constituency.

In healthcare, the President opened the Mother and Child Health Complex at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, intended to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Ksh 500 million hospital complex scheduled for completion in March 2027.

The new 120-bed complex will increase the hospital’s total capacity to 670 beds and expand access to specialised services, including intensive care, high-dependency care, maternity theatres and renal care.

Sports infrastructure was another focus, with the President inspecting construction of the 10,000-seater ultra-modern Kapsabet Stadium.

The stadium is 50 per cent complete and scheduled for completion by December 2026. It will include hostels to support athletes’ training and nurture more international champions.

The range of projects presented during the tour covered public administration, household electricity connections, healthcare, sports and roads.

The President also joined faithful of the Anglican Church of Kenya’s Kapsabet Diocese for its 10th anniversary celebrations and thanksgiving service.

He subsequently opened the ACK Kapsabet Plaza in Chesumei Constituency, which will provide commercial and office spaces and generate sustainable income for the church’s ministry and community programmes.

The commissioning of the county headquarters was one of the institutional developments highlighted during the visit, alongside infrastructure commitments intended to support service delivery and economic activity in Kapsabet and the wider county.