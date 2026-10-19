Police recover 12 stolen electricity meters in Kawangware

Police have recovered 12 suspected stolen electricity meters from a house in Kawangware and arrested a man believed to be linked to an electricity meter theft syndicate.

The suspect, Clinton Amuma, was arrested at his residence in Kawangware Stage 56 following intelligence linking him to the thefts.

A search of the house led to the recovery of the 12 electricity meters, which are suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect remains in police custody as officers process him ahead of his arraignment in court.

The recovered meters have been secured as exhibits, while Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) personnel have joined the investigation to assist detectives in gathering evidence and advancing the case.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), working with KPLC, says it remains committed to pursuing those involved in electricity meter theft and the illegal trade in KPLC equipment. The two agencies are seeking to dismantle the criminal networks involved and bring those responsible to justice.