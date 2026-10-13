Nandi gets Ksh270M healthcare boost as Ruto expands Meteitei Hospital 

President William Ruto has launched the construction of a Ksh 270 million inpatient block at Meteitei Sub-County Hospital in Tinderet, Nandi County, in a move aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare for hundreds of thousands of residents.

The new 50-bed facility will increase the hospital’s bed capacity from 66 to 116, strengthening its ability to provide inpatient services to an estimated 350,000 residents of Tinderet, Londiani and Muhoroni.

The investment comes as the government intensifies efforts to expand healthcare coverage through the Social Health Authority (SHA), with 630,000 residents of Nandi County, representing 72 per cent of the population, registered under the scheme.

The Government has so far spent Ksh 2.2 billion on the treatment of residents at dispensaries, health centres and referral hospitals across the county.

Speaking during his development tour of Nandi County on Monday, President Ruto said the investments in hospitals and other public infrastructure were part of his administration’s commitment to improving service delivery and ensuring development reaches communities across the country.

“For now, we are focusing on development. I have come here to address roads, hospitals, markets and electricity,” Ruto said.

The hospital expansion is part of wider government interventions in Nandi County aimed at strengthening essential services and improving the welfare of residents.

Under the SHA framework, the government says it is financing treatment for registered residents across different levels of the healthcare system, while investments in health infrastructure are intended to increase facilities’ capacity to serve growing populations.

The additional beds at Meteitei Sub-County Hospital are expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and improve access to inpatient care for residents who might otherwise need to travel longer distances to seek treatment.

The President’s visit to Tinderet also featured inspections of road projects and engagements on electricity connectivity and market development, reflecting the government’s broader infrastructure investment programme in the county.

The Government is investing Ksh 20 billion in the construction of 350 kilometres of roads in Nandi County, alongside a Ksh 2.1 billion electricity connectivity programme targeting 23,000 households.

It is also investing Ksh 1.5 billion in the construction of 15 modern markets to improve trading conditions for small-scale traders and other businesses.

The healthcare investment, together with the ongoing infrastructure projects, is expected to improve access to essential services while supporting economic activity and livelihoods across Nandi County.