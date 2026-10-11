Natembeya has blocked development in Trans Nzoia, Murkomen says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for derailing development and collapsing the healthcare system in the county.

“We have a problem with hospitals here, and the people have suffered. I know the President wanted to construct a hospital, but the Governor blocked it,” he said.

Murkomen also faulted the Governor over the stalled construction of the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale and other sports facilities in the county, which he said had denied young people opportunities to nurture talents in a region renowned for its sporting potential.

“The stadium in Kitale should be constructed to the same standards as stadiums in the rest of the country. We know you wanted to construct it, but the Governor refused to hand it over,” he told the President.

President William Ruto reiterated that the Government would not relent in its efforts to push for the completion of the projects and others in the county.

“That hospital that is now called ‘Shakahola’ we will fix it. I will not allow the people of Trans Nzoia to suffer because of tribalism and hate politics,” the President said.

They spoke during the Mazingira Day celebrations in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

Murkomen commended village elders and NGAO across the country for their leadership in coordinating and mobilising Kenyans to ensure the success of the national exercise.