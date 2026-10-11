Bett and Chepkurui win Betika Cross country  in Kericho

Edwin Kiplangat Bett and Cynthia Chepkurui emerged as the champions of the fifth Betika Cross Country, held at Kericho Teachers’ Training College on Saturday, October 10.

Bett clinched the men’s title with a time of 29:22, narrowly beating Wesley Kipkemoi, who finished in 29:23. Festus Kiprop secured third place with a time of 29:26.

Bett expressed his satisfaction with the victory, stating, “I aimed for a top-three finish, knowing the competition would be tough. Winning feels great, and I’m pleased with my performance. I gave it my all, and it’s rewarding to take home the title.”

Chepkurui delivered a strong performance to win the women’s race in 33:02, finishing ahead of Emmaculate Jepkosgei, who clocked 33:06, and Brenda Jepchumba Kenei, who completed the podium in 33:07.

The victory added to Chepkurui’s impressive year, as she had finished fourth in the women’s U20 race at the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Florida in January.

Like Bett, Chepkurui had initially aimed for a podium finish but was delighted to take the title. She said she would now focus on improving her speed ahead of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series.

“My target was to finish on the podium, so I am very happy to have won the race. It was a competitive field, and I am pleased with my performance. I will now work on my speed as I prepare for the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series, where I hope to build on this result,” said Chepkurui.

The Betika Cross Country’s fifth edition saw its highest participation yet, with over 1,000 athletes attending.

After the event, Eric Mwiti, Betika’s Head of Brand, expressed that this turnout highlights the competition’s growth and reinforces the company’s dedication to supporting athletics in Kenya.

“This year’s Betika Cross Country has recorded the largest turnout since the event began, which is a strong reflection of the interest in athletics and the value of creating platforms where athletes can compete, develop, and showcase their talent.”“We are proud to see the event continue to grow and to play our part in supporting the sport at the grassroots and competitive levels,” said Mwiti.

He added that Betika’s continued partnership with Athletics Kenya was part of a long-term commitment to the development of athletics, with the agreement now entering its second year as the country looks ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“Our partnership with Athletics Kenya is an important part of our commitment to the sport, and as we enter the second year of the agreement, we remain focused on supporting athletes and strengthening the structures that help them progress. With the Los Angeles

2028 Olympic Games on the horizon, sustained investment and opportunities for competition will be important in helping Kenyan athletes prepare for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Mwiti also congratulated Kenya on securing the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, a historic achievement that will make Kenya the first African country to stage the global track and field championships.

“We congratulate Kenya on winning the bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. This is a landmark achievement for the country and for African athletics. It reflects Kenya’s standing in the sport and presents an opportunity to showcase our athletes,organisational capacity and passion for athletics to the world. As a brand committed to supporting the growth of the sport, we are proud to see Kenya take this important step,” Mwiti said.

Bett and Chepkurui each earned Ksh 150,000, while Kipkemoi and Jepkosgei were awarded Ksh 100,000 while Kiprop and Kenei received Ksh 75,000.