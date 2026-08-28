New police uniform is a product of National Police Reform Taskforce, Ruto says

President William Ruto has said that the new police uniform is a product consultation between police officers, members of the public as contained in the National Police Reform Taskforce chaired by retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

Speaking at the National Police College Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, President Ruto said police officers raised legitimate concerns over the current deep blue uniform officially introduced in 2018.

He said that the officers questioned the quality, suitability and effect on professional identity necessitating the switch.

“The graduating officers will be the first to wear the new uniform,” President Ruto said.

It will then be progressively rolled out to general duty officers throughout the country effective next week, he said.

Notably, the Maraga Report also gave special consideration to expectant police officers by introducing– for the first time–maternity uniforms.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the new uniform as a product of public participation, saying: “This change follows consultation with police officers and the public in 2023 as well as recommendations for the Presidential Taskforce.”

“The Taskforce you established recommended that the National Police Uniform need to be changed. The uniform you launched today is a result of rigorous public participation and the police officers themselves chose their uniform,” he explained.

CS Murkomen dismissed critics saying that the change of uniform was a fraction of the ongoing Kenya Police Reforms. “I have seen some people equate the National Police reforms to only the uniform,” he said.

“The uniform is a representation of the image that police officers wanted to be seen among themselves and contrary to the propaganda out there the uniform is not an exchange of the uniform the officers are wearing,” he added.

At the same time, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that the uniform goes a long way towards boosting morale and confidence in the Kenya Police Service.

“The new uniforms that you have just launched will bring pride, confidence and morale to police officers as they discharge their duties,” IG Kanja said.