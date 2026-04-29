Kenya to integrate traditional medicine into national health system, Oluga says

Kenya is moving to formally integrate traditional medicine into its national health system.

Speaking at a side event during the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, Medical Services PS Dr. Ouma Oluga said the government will integrate Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) into primary healthcare structures, backed by policy, regulation and quality controls.

He said the approach will target persistent system pressures such as rising treatment costs, antimicrobial resistance and a growing burden of non-communicable diseases by leveraging care pathways already used by a majority of communities.

According to the PS, traditional medicine remains the first point of care for up to 80 per cent of populations in sub-Saharan Africa, largely due to affordability and cultural acceptance.

Oluga indicated that Kenya’s Traditional Medicine Policy will anchor the rollout, with a focus on safety and evidence-based practice.

The plan includes formal referral linkages between conventional clinicians and traditional practitioners, alongside structured collaboration to improve continuity of care at the primary level.

He outlined parallel investments in research and clinical validation to close evidence gaps around traditional therapies, even as partnerships with academic institutions and global bodies are expected to support documentation, standardisation and innovation in the sector.

Oluga said the ministry is prioritising practitioner training and certification frameworks, as well as harmonised standards across the region to enable knowledge exchange and consistent quality assurance.

He urged development partners to support implementation financing, arguing that integration of traditional medicine is central to building resilient health systems across Africa.

The move aligns with the World Health Organization (WHO) Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, which promotes safe, effective and people-centred integration.