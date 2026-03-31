Strengthening women’s health through regulating trans fatty acids in Kenya

International Women’s Day may have passed, but the conversations it sparked must continue. As we celebrate the achievements and resilience of women across Kenya and the world, it is also an opportunity to spotlight the critical issue of diet-related health risks that affect women’s wellbeing, particularly the impact of industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFAs) and the urgent need to strengthen the existing regulations on trans fatty acids.

Trans fat, or trans-fatty acids (TFA), are unsaturated fatty acids that come from either industrial or natural sources. Industrially produced trans fats are trans-fatty acids primarily formed during the industrial process of partial hydrogenation of unsaturated fats and oils. Smaller amounts may also be produced during other processes, such as oil refining and deodorisation.

Industrially produced trans-fat can be found in margarine, vegetable shortening, Vanaspati ghee, fried foods, and baked goods such as crackers, biscuits and pies. Baked and fried street and restaurant foods often contain industrially produced trans-fat. Trans fat can also be found naturally in meat and dairy foods from ruminant animals (e.g. cows, sheep, goats). Both industrially produced and naturally occurring trans-fats are equally harmful.

Unhealthy diets high in trans fats contribute to raised “bad” cholesterol (LDL), lowered “good” cholesterol (HDL), and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), conditions that affect both men and women but have profound long-term implications on women’s health, families, and communities.

NCDs, TFAs and Women’s Health

Non-communicable diseases are a growing public health concern in Kenya, accounting for 50% hospital admissions and 39% of all deaths. Cardiovascular diseases alone contribute to approximately 13% of all deaths and up to 25% of hospital admissions in the country. Yet these figures only tell part of the story. For women, the burden of NCDs is compounded by both biological factors and entrenched gender inequalities.

Biologically, women experience unique risk factors that influence the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases. Life stages such as pregnancy, menopause, and hormonal changes can increase susceptibility to conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. In some cases, women’s symptoms of heart disease may present differently from men’s, contributing to delayed diagnosis or under-treatment .

Evidence also suggests that higher intake of trans fats is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease among women. These findings highlight the importance of reducing trans-fat exposure as part of broader efforts to promote women’s cardiovascular health.

In many Kenyan households, women are the primary decision-makers regarding food purchasing and preparation. They often determine what foods are consumed by children and other family members and play a key role in shaping household dietary patterns.

However, these choices are heavily influenced by the broader food environment. When commonly found in margarine, vegetable shortening, Vanaspati ghee, fried foods, and baked goods such as crackers, biscuits and pies. Baked and fried street and restaurant foods often contain industrially produced trans-fat contain industrially produced trans fats, women may unknowingly expose themselves and their families to harmful health risks.

Strengthening national policies that limit or eliminate trans fats in the food supply can therefore support women in their efforts to maintain healthier diets for their households. By ensuring that foods available in markets, shops, and restaurants meet safer nutritional standards, governments can reduce the burden placed on individuals to manage hidden dietary risks.

Kenya’s Regulatory Gap

Kenya has recognised the threat posed by iTFAs to public health. As such, in 2015, the country, through the Ministry of Health, passed a regulation on TFA through Legal Notice No. 115 of 2015. However, the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances (Food Labelling, Additives and Standards) (Amendment) Regulations of 2015 lacked clear, enforceable limits on industrially produced trans fats, making the regulation difficult to implement effectively.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends best-practice policies, including :

A mandatory national limit of no more than 2 grams of iTFAs per 100 grams of total fat in all foods.

A ban on the production or use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), the main source of harmful trans fats.

Despite these global recommendations, Kenya has yet to fully adopt and enforce such standards.

Health and Economic Benefits of Stronger Limits

Multiple scientific studies show that implementing WHO-aligned regulations on trans fats could lead to substantial improvements in public health and economic outcomes in Kenya. Research led by The George Institute for Global Health models several key benefits:

Over the population’s lifetime, enforcing a strict iTFA limit could prevent more than 100,000 new cases of heart disease and save around 50,000 lives across the country.

These benefits would extend equally to men and women, with long-term reductions in heart disease deaths nearly evenly split across sexes.

The cost of implementing such a policy would be far outweighed by savings in healthcare treatment and economic burden, with every dollar invested returning significant benefits.

These projected gains point to an important fact, that reducing trans fats is not just a matter of policy, it is a public health investment that benefits families, communities, and especially women responsible for household nutrition.

A Call to Action

We must remember that women’s health is shaped not only by individual choices but by the environment in which they live, work and raise their families. Stronger regulations on trans fats protect everyone, but it especially safeguards women who often make dietary decisions for households and are disproportionately affected by the long-term burden of diet-related diseases.

Adopting and enforcing robust limits on industrially produced trans fats in Kenya, policymakers can dramatically reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, support a healthier generation of women, and ensure that preventive health is a shared priority. The science is clear and the evidence is verifiable: eliminating harmful trans fats can help save lives and promote healthier futures for women and all Kenyans.