New IFAD Country director takes office as Kenya partnership nears 50 years

Matteo Marchisio has taken office as the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director and Representative to Kenya after presenting his credentials to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Marchisio assumes the role as Kenya and the United Nations specialised agency approach five decades of cooperation focused on agricultural development, rural livelihoods and climate resilience.

“IFAD remains firmly committed to supporting rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience. Mutual commitment and shared ownership are at the heart of our partnership with Kenya, and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with the Government of Kenya and our partners to advance national development priorities and create greater opportunities for rural communities,” Marchisio said.

Mudavadi emphasised the importance of supporting farmers in strengthening the country’s food security, saying: “When our farmers thrive, Kenya thrives. Food security begins with empowering the people who feed our nation.”

Kenya joined IFAD in 1977. Since then, the organisation has financed more than 20 programmes and projects in the country, mobilising nearly US$1.4 billion to support rural development and agriculture.

The partnership comes amid pressure to improve agricultural productivity, expand rural employment and strengthen food security, particularly as communities face climate-related risks and rising production costs.

IFAD’s work in Kenya includes investments in smallholder farming, rural enterprises, financial services and agricultural value chains, alongside efforts to improve market access and promote sustainable management of natural resources.

The organisation has also supported initiatives aimed at strengthening preparedness for El Niño-related impacts, including measures to improve early warning systems, reduce risks to vulnerable households and protect productive assets.

Agricultural transformation remains a key development priority for Kenya, with efforts focused on lowering production costs, expanding agribusiness, increasing value addition and attracting investment to create jobs in rural areas.

IFAD is expected to begin preparing its next country strategy for Kenya in 2027. The process will provide an opportunity to align future investments with government priorities and identify areas for cooperation with national and county governments, farmers’ organisations, private businesses and development partners.

Kenya has also pledged support to IFAD’s Fourteenth Replenishment, which funds the organisation’s development work. Marchisio acknowledged the country’s contribution to the agency’s governance and financing.

The new country director takes office as Kenya seeks to strengthen agricultural productivity and rural economic opportunities while building resilience to climate change.