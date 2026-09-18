“‘Sitoki’ is about finding someone who loves you differently,” says Zaituni of new single

Kenyan producer Vicwest and rising vocalist Zaituni have officially released their new single, “Sitoki.”

“Sitoki,” which translates to “I am not leaving,” is a heartfelt declaration of loyalty, commitment, and unwavering love.

According to the song’s description, “the song tells the story of a woman who has found a partner who loves her in a way she has never experienced before. Because of the love, reassurance, and emotional security she receives from him, she promises to remain by his side and protect their relationship.”

Speaking about the single, Zaituni said the song is about “choosing the relationship.”

“‘Sitoki’ is about finding someone who loves you differently—someone who makes you feel safe, valued, and genuinely chosen,” said Zaituni. “It is a promise to appreciate that love, admit when you are wrong, and continue choosing the relationship.”

Vicwest’s production provides the perfect foundation for Zaituni’s emotive delivery, creating a warm, relatable love song.