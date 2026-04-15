Matatu operators announce fare hike after fuel price increase

Commuters across the country are set to pay more for bus fare after public service vehicle operators announced an increase in transport charges following new fuel prices released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The new fare adjustments take effect from Wednesday, April 15, with the Matatu Owners Association confirming that operators will increase bus fares by up to 30 per cent to cope with higher fuel costs.

Association Chairman Albert Karakacha said the changes have been triggered by the latest EPRA fuel review, which pushed up the cost of running matatus across the country.

“We are simply adjusting to the current fuel situation. The cost of fuel has gone up beyond what operators can absorb while maintaining current fares,” he said.

In the latest review released on April 14, EPRA increased the price of super petrol by Ksh28.69 per litre and diesel by Ksh40.30 per litre. Super petrol now retails at Ksh206.97, diesel at Ksh206.84, while kerosene remains at Ksh152.78 per litre. The new prices will apply until May 14.

Transport operators say fuel remains the biggest cost driver in the sector, accounting for more than half of daily operating expenses.

The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has also advised operators to review transport charges, noting that the latest fuel adjustments have pushed overall transport costs up by about 13 to 14 per cent.

“Members are advised that such a substantial rise in input costs cannot be absorbed sustainably. It is therefore necessary for all members to immediately review their cost structures and adjust transport rates accordingly to reflect the new cost realities,” stated KTA chairman Newton Wang’oo.

KTA further urged transporters to engage clients and contractual partners promptly, with clear communication on the basis of the adjustments to maintain transparency and ensure continuity of services.