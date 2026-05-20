Nikita Kering’ announces release of new EP on May 29

Award-winning musician and songwriter, Nikita Kering, is set to release a new EP dubbed ‘The Lick Back’ on May 29.

The album that Kering’ has called a project about “revenge” features five songs, including an Introduction alongside globally celebrated musician Sofiya Nzau.

Speaking about the new project and her connection to the audience, Kering’ asked her fans to pay attention to the lyrics.

“…I’m losing my connection with you, and so now I’m just a stranger sharing a product with no back story, nothing to keep you here. So, here’s what I’ll say: my EP drops on the 29th,” Kering’ said. “It’s about revenge. For everything, and to everyone (that deserves it). Instead of me trying to share the inspiration here, listen to the music. That’s where I share everything cause one thing I did this time, is WRITE.”

The new EP is a shift from the single released a few months ago called “Dilly Darling”, inspired by Disney classics such as ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘High School Musical’. Produced by Cap, with assistance from Nase, the single reflects on a high school love story.

The pictures from the new project, shared on her social media, point to a darker theme and tone. And revenge does, indeed, fit that bill.

The track list is as follows:

Intro feat Sofiya Nzau

Niwache

Give Me My Money

Outside

Sema Ukweli

Nikita first rose to fame in 2011 with her performance at Emmy Kosgei’s 2011 album launch at just 9 years old. Today, she is considered one of the few voices shaping the future of African R&B and soul.