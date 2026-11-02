JSC begins interviews for Chief Kadhi position

The Judicial Service Commission has commenced interviews for the Office of Chief Kadhi.

According to the Judiciary, nine shortlisted candidates are expected to appear before the Commission for interviews, which will conclude tomorrow.

The position fell vacant following the death of Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein last year in July.

Senior Principal Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Omar Hassan has been serving in an acting capacity since August 2025.

The JSC which advertised the position on January 16, 2026, came under the spotlight over an alleged delay in the recruitment process.

Stakeholders in the Muslim community and the legal fraternity said the prolonged absence of a substantive Chief Kadhi risked weakening coordination and leadership within Kadhi’s Courts at a time when demand for their services is increasing.

The Office of the Chief Kadhi is established under Article 170 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya. The Chief Kadhi serves as the Head of the Kadhi’s Courts within the Judiciary.

Here were the job requirements

Master’s degree in a relevant discipline will be an added advantage.

For appointment to the position of Chief Kadhi, the applicant must possess the minimum qualifications as set out in Article 170 (2) of the Constitution.

Possess a degree in Islamic Law or its equivalent from a recognized university.

Profess the Muslim religion.

For appointment to this position, the applicant must: –

Be of good conduct in accordance with Islamic faith.

Be able to effectively communicate in English, Kiswahili & Arabic languages.

Be a member of a recognized Islamic Association.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Be proficient in computer applications.