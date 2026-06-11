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Makueni MCAs pass KSh12.4B county budget

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read
Budget Committee Chair and MCA for Kako/Waia Ward Denis Mutinda Musyoka reading the budget at the Makueni County Assembly

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) at Makueni County Assembly have approved a budget of KSh12.4 billion for the 2026/2027 Financial Year.

The Budget Committee Chair and the MCA for Kako/Waia Ward, Denis Mutinda Musyoka read the budget statement in the assembly that was presided over by the county Speaker Douglas Mbilu.

While reading the budget, Musyoka disclosed that the monies will be raised through equitable share amounting to KSh9 billion, own source revenue-KSh1.6 billion and conditional grants and other loans -KSh1.3 billion respectively.

The Health Department received the lion’s share of KSh4.9 billion whereby the monies will be distributed to many of the dispensaries, health centres and hospitals across the county.

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“As you are aware, we have many dispensaries, health centres, sub county hospitals and a referral County hospital that need money to operate. So far we are doing well in this sector,” he said, while reading the budget statement in the assembly on Tuesday.

Other departments that got substantial funds include ICT, Education and Internship- KSh1.1 billion, water and Sanitation- KSh876 million and Devolution Public Participation and County Administration and Special Programmes- KSh440 million.

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“In ICT, Education and Internship the government intends to construct more classrooms for Early Childhood Development Education learners besides other needs,” he said.

“As you are aware, we have to allocate more funds to Devolution and Special Programmes. We have been told there will be El Nino, that is why we have allocated money for emergencies and other needs,” Musyoka noted.

At the same time, the Department of Agriculture received KSh472 million, Kalamba Fruit Processing Plant Sh132 million and another Sh50 million to purchase mangoes from farmers.

The County Assembly of Makueni was also allocated KSh854 million, besides other departments in the county government.

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