Third suspect arrested over Ksh1M daylight robbery in Vihiga

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a daylight robbery in which a woman lost Ksh1 million at gunpoint along the Shamakhokho–Serem road in Vihiga County.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Sammy Angwegwe, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Western Region, in collaboration with officers from Embali Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County and detectives from DCI Hamisi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers tracked down Angwegwe in the Esirulo area of Emuhaya.

He joins two other suspects already in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment. Detectives are pursuing further leads to establish the full extent of the criminal network and apprehend everyone involved.

The incident occurred after the victim and her friend withdrew KSh1 million from a bank in Mbale. According to the DCI, the money, which was intended for the purchase of building materials, was packed in a shopping bag.

The two women boarded a matatu and alighted at Shamakhokho stage, where they hired a motorcycle for their onward journey to Chemobo Village in Nandi County.

However, as they approached the vicinity of Erusui Girls School, a white Toyota Probox suddenly blocked their path, bringing their journey to an abrupt halt.

Before the women could react, four men emerged from the vehicle and attacked them before escaping with the cash.

Two of the assailants were armed with pistols, leaving the victims at the mercy of the gang.

The brazen daylight robbery prompted an immediate police response, with detectives from DCI Hamisi visiting the scene to document the incident and launch investigations.

The arrest of the third suspect marks another breakthrough in the ongoing investigations as detectives intensify efforts to bring all those involved to justice.