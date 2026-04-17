Kwale, Kilifi counties enter recovery phase as drought conditions improve

Drought conditions in the country have improved following the rains received in March, with positive shifts observed in drought phase classifications.

According to the latest update by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), the March 2026 rains have contributed to an overall improvement in drought conditions across the 23 ASAL counties.

Coastal counties of Kilifi and Kwale have now moved from the alarm phase to the recovery phase. The two had previously been classified alongside Mandera and Wajir, which were among the most severely affected.

“The current drought phase status is as follows: Alarm Phase: Two counties, Mandera and Wajir, remain in the ‘Alarm’ drought phase. However, both counties are showing an improving trend following the rainfall received during the month”, NDMA states.

Counties in the Alert Phase have dropped from 13 to seven, namely Garissa, Isiolo, Kitui, Lamu, Marsabit, Turkana, and West Pokot, reflecting an improving trend attributed to the March rains.

The counties that have moved out of the Alert Phase are Samburu, Baringo, Laikipia, Tharaka, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and Tana River.

A further 12 counties, including Samburu, Kajiado, Baringo, Embu, Meru, Laikipia, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Taita-Taveta, Makueni, Nyeri, and Narok, are in the ‘Normal’ drought phase.

The authority says it is closely monitoring the overall drought situation across all counties and is coordinating response interventions in affected areas through a multi-agency approach involving National Government agencies, County Governments, and development partners.

It assures that current response efforts remain focused on priority sectors, including food assistance, water supply, health and nutrition services, and livestock support.

“The Government, through the established coordination structures, continues to closely track and address the residual and emerging impacts of drought across ASAL counties”. It noted.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over the next four days in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Southeast Lowlands, and Northeastern Kenya.