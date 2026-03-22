NLP calls for transparency in Azimio’s leadership changes

By Muraya Kamunde

The National Liberal Party (NLP) has escalated its resistance to the sweeping leadership shake-up announced by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, branding the move unconstitutional, irregular, and politically driven.

On 9 March 2026, Azimio unveiled a major restructuring of its top organs, ousting several senior figures. Those removed included Hon. Junet Mohamed, the long-serving Parliamentary Group Leader and Secretary General; Hassan Joho, former Mombasa Governor and Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Sabina Chege, nominated MP, Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi and Abdi Noor Omar Farah, a coalition council member.

Azimio defended the purge, citing conflicts of interest such as appointments to public office and alleged ties to rival political blocs. Insiders argued the reshuffle was necessary to streamline leadership and reinforce unity.

NLP, led by Dr. Augustus Muli, has rejected the changes outright. In yet another to the Registrar of Political Parties, the party insists no vacancies were declared prior to the removals, rendering the replacements invalid.

It further contends the process contravened the Political Parties Act 2011 and the Constitution of Kenya 2010, both of which mandate adherence to internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The party also renewed its longstanding objection to Kalonzo Musyoka’s elevation as Azimio leader, calling the appointment irregular and unresolved. NLP maintains the matter must be subjected to arbitration under the coalition’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Muli’s statement flagged several procedural anomalies. He questioned the legitimacy of the NEC meeting that ratified the changes, convened by Philip Kisia, whose appointment as Azimio Executive Director remains contested. He further claimed the NEC session had inflated membership, with only four gazetted officials present—raising doubts about quorum.

NLP also alleged that representatives from outside Azimio, including the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), were allowed to participate in decision-making, undermining the coalition’s autonomy.

The dispute underscores widening fissures within Azimio, a coalition long plagued by internal discord. NLP’s petition could stall Azimio’s restructuring, delaying its ability to project a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

The unresolved leadership row involving Musyoka risks fracturing Azimio’s command structure, with rival factions openly questioning his legitimacy.

The party insists Azimio must revert to its Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM) and subject its decisions to NEC arbitration.

For Azimio to be a legitimate outfit, it must be the first to follow the law. Most of the party affiliates are up to date still waiting for funds that should have been shared out to all members from the government.