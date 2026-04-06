No eye has seen: What to expect during Artemis II Lunar Flyby

SOURCE: NASA

The Artemis II astronauts will fly around the Moon starting at 1 pm ET (1700 UTC) as they view parts of the Moon never seen by human eyes.

Orion is carrying 32 cameras and devices. 15 cameras are mounted directly to the spacecraft, and 17 are handheld cameras operated by the crew.

What can we expect to see during lunar flyby? All times are subject to change. Here’s a rough schedule of activities released by NASA: