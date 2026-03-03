Notorious fugitive arrested in Trans Nzoia

A notorious fugitive who had long evaded arrest has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Chebarus Village, Waitaluk Location, Trans Nzoia County.

Evans Simiyu Wanyonyi, alias “Boyi” was arrested after the detectives based at Waitaluk Police Station raided his residence on Tuesday.

The DCI have linked ‘Boyi’ to be behind a spate of criminal activities in the region.

“A search of the premises led to the recovery of a disturbing cache of assorted items suspected to have been stolen. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for investigators who had mounted several operations in pursuit of the fugitive,” said the DCI through a statement.

Among other items recovered at his hideout include electronics and government property classified as government stores, including police boots, a mess tin, and hospital equipment—raising serious concerns about the source and intended use of such sensitive materials.

Crude weapons were also discovered, further linking the suspect to alleged unlawful activities.

In a follow-up operation, additional suspected stolen property were recovered, including heavy solar panels of various sizes, a solar battery, and connecting cables.

The DCI said that several residents positively identified some of the recovered items as their stolen property, offering relief to victims who had suffered losses at the hands of criminal elements.

The suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to be arraigned in court today to face appropriate charges.