Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang’s future as CEO

Nvidia’s board of directors is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to remove co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, amid uncertainty over the leadership of the world’s leading supplier of AI processors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The meeting follows Nvidia’s announcement on November 8 that it had launched an independent investigation into Huang. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, is overseeing the inquiry.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky. Over more than three decades at the helm, he has led the company’s transformation from a maker of graphics chips for computer games into the world’s leading supplier of AI processors. Nvidia is currently valued at around $4 trillion.

According to the company’s fiscal 2026 annual filing, Huang beneficially owns approximately 870.6 million shares, representing 3.58% of Nvidia, valued at about $162.5 billion based on the stock’s November 6 closing price. Approximately 800.9 million of those shares, worth about $149.5 billion at the same price, are held through trusts, limited liability companies and a family foundation involving both Huang and his wife, Lori Huang. The couple share trustee, voting or investment responsibilities in several of these arrangements.

No obvious successor has been identified, raising questions about leadership continuity should Huang depart. Nvidia shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.