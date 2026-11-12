Lifestyle

Sushi month begins in Nairobi

Organisers say the campaign is also meant for people trying sushi for the first time, with guidance on what to order and how to enjoy the different varieties.

Mark Kivuva
By Mark Kivuva
2 Min Read

Dining discovery platform With Pleasure has launched Sushi With Pleasure, a month-long campaign centred on Nairobi’s sushi scene. 

Sushi is a popular Japanese dish built around rice seasoned with vinegar, served with ingredients such as fish, seafood or vegetables. Many people assume it always means raw fish, but sushi can also be made with cooked or vegetable fillings.

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The campaign covers several styles, including maki, which is rice and fillings wrapped in seaweed and nigiri, which is hand-formed rice topped with fish or other ingredients. It also includes temaki, a hand-rolled seaweed cone filled with rice and other ingredients.

Organisers say the campaign is also meant for people trying sushi for the first time, with guidance on what to order and how to enjoy the different varieties. It is pitched at anyone planning a date night, catching up with friends or looking for a new favourite restaurant.

With Pleasure founder Wendy Lorenze said, “At With Pleasure, we believe discovering a restaurant should be about more than just finding somewhere to eat. It should be about the experience, the food and the memories people make along the way.”

Lorenze added that “with Sushi With Pleasure, we want to encourage more people to explore Nairobi’s sushi scene, try different varieties and discover restaurants they may not have visited before.”

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Several restaurants across Nairobi will take part in the month-long campaign, running until November 30th.

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