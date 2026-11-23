Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi’s Industrial Area for allegedly vandalising railway tracks and stealing sections of the railway line.

The suspects were arrested by officers from Railways Police Station after members of the public alerted a Kenya Railways Corporation security officer to a group cutting railway tracks in the Fuji area.

The gang was reportedly using gas-cutting equipment to dismantle sections of the railway line under the cover of darkness.

Police officers who responded to the alert found the suspects hiding in nearby bushes and arrested all four before they could escape.

A search at the scene recovered two large gas cylinders, a long gas pipe and a 6kg gas cylinder believed to have been used in the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had already cut and stolen sections of the railway line measuring between three and five metres.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said efforts to recover the missing railway components are ongoing.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.