County News

22 charged over footbridge traffic obstruction

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Twenty-two pedestrians have been arraigned in court for allegedly obstructing the free flow of traffic at the Allsops footbridge, in Nairobi.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the action is part of efforts to improve road safety and encourage pedestrians to use designated crossing points.

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The agency noted that it is working together with the National Police Service (NPS) and the Nairobi City County Government to educate members of the public on safe road use.

According to the Authority, pedestrians accounted for 38 per cent of all road traffic crashes recorded as of June 30, 2026. It described the figure as worrying and called for collective action to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths on Kenyan roads.

NTSA urged pedestrians to always use available footbridges and designated crossings, saying compliance with road safety rules is essential in protecting lives.

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