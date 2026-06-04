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Oceana at Kenya Summit: Put Coastal People First

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
5 Min Read
This year marks the first time the Our Ocean Conference will be held on the African continent. Since its launch in 2014, the conference has generated more than 2,900 commitments worth over $169 billion in support of ocean action.

Ahead of the 11th annual Our Ocean Conference taking place June 16-18 in Mombasa, Oceana — the world’s largest ocean conservation organization — is calling on governments to strengthen protections for critical marine habitats, increase transparency in global fisheries, and put small-scale fishers and coastal communities at the center of ocean decision making.

This year marks the first time the Our Ocean Conference will be held on the African continent. Since its launch in 2014, the conference has generated more than 2,900 commitments worth over $169 billion in support of ocean action.

Betsy Njagi, Principal Secretary State Department for the Blue Economy and Fisheries has noted that marine ecosystems face growing threats depsite the ocean beig essential to food security.

“For millions across Africa, the ocean is essential to food security, livelihoods, economic opportunity, and climate resilience. Yet marine ecosystems face growing threats. As the conference convenes in Africa for the first time, it marks an important milestone for ocean governance, marine conservation, and the sustainable blue economy. It is also an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate action to protect the ocean for future generations.” She said.

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Actor and ocean advocate Kate Walsh will join Oceana’s experts in Mombasa to meet with local fishers and community leaders to help amplify their perspectives on the importance of sustainable fisheries and healthy oceans for food security and livelihoods across Africa.

“I’m honored to meet with local fishers here in Kenya and hear directly from the people whose lives and livelihoods depend on healthy oceans,” said Walsh. “Their voices must be included as leaders make decisions that will shape the future of our oceans.”

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Across Africa, hundreds of millions of people rely on the ocean for food and income, yet marine ecosystems are under increasing pressure from overfishing, pollution, and climate change.

“On research trips over the years, I see the same patterns repeated from one coastline to another: marine ecosystems are facing greater pressures, fishing is becoming more dangerous, and fish are scarcer and more expensive,” said Dr. Christina Chemtai Hicks, a Kenyan British Professor at Lancaster University, Pew Marine Fellow, and Oceana Board Member.

“Across Africa’s coastlines and around the world, fishing communities are exposed to declining fish populations, rising costs, and climate impacts. This conference is an opportunity for leaders to advance ocean policies that protect food security, livelihoods, and marine ecosystems together.” She added.

Industrial fishing activity in African waters, including by foreign-owned fleets, continues to raise concerns about transparency, accountability, and equitable access to marine resources. Much of that catch is exported to wealthier nations, reducing what is available for local communities that depend on seafood for nutrition and livelihoods.

Improving transparency in global fisheries, including stronger monitoring of fishing activity and vessel ownership, public access to information, and stronger enforcement of existing regulations can help curb illegal and destructive fishing, provide data to rebuild fish populations, and support advocacy by small-scale fishers and coastal communities.


The conference also comes as Oceana expands its campaigns to Africa following the opening of its new office in Ghana earlier this year, strengthening the organization’s work to protect marine ecosystems, rebuild local fisheries, and ensure local fish support local communities.

“Oceans are a vital source of food, jobs, and economic security for millions of people across Africa,” said Sonia Kwami, Oceana’s Vice President in Ghana. “As leaders gather in Kenya, there is a real opportunity to advance practical solutions that protect marine ecosystems, rebuild fish populations, and ensure coastal communities and small-scale fishers can continue to thrive. After all, small-scale fishers should have priority access to fish in their own waters.”

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